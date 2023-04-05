From Iceland — Easter Opening Hours In Iceland

Photo by Art Bicnick

Whether or not you celebrate Easter, you’ll still need to find somewhere to get food and you might want to relax in a hot tub at some point. However, many stores, pools and museums in Reykjavík and around the country will have reduced hours or be closed entirely for the Easter break. To help make things easier for you, we’ve gathered some useful information on which places will be open and when.

Bónus

All Bónus stores are open as usual on April 6, April 7 and April 8. The Kringlan location will be closed on April 8. All locations will be closed on Easter Sunday and Monday. See details here.

Krónan

Some of Krónan supermarkets will be closed during the Easter holidays, while some will work with reduced opening hours (e.g. closing at 17:00 instead of 20:00). See details here.

Hagkaup

Hagkaup stores in Skeifan and Gardabaer will be open 24/7 throughout the Easter holidays. You can find detailed information about the opening hours of other locations is here.

Nettó

The only Nettó store open during Easter Sunday in the capital area is Nettó Grandi (10:00-17:00). See the opening hours for other days here.

Vínbúðin

Vínbúðin will be closed on April 6, April 7, April 9 and April 10. On Saturday, April 8, most Vínbúðin stores will be open. Find more information about the opening hours here.

Lyfja

Pharmacies in Lágmúla and Smáratorgi will be open every day during the Easter weekend from 8:00 to 00:00. See the opening hours for other locations here.

Swimming pools

Opening hours for swimming pools in the capital area and over the country will also change during the Easter weekend. The most central swimming pool, Sundhöllin, will be closed on April 6 and April 9. Check out the list of swimming pools and their opening hours here.

Reykjavík City Library

Reykjavík City Libraries will be closed between April 6 and April 10. They will resume work on Tuesday, April 11. Reykjavik City Library in Úlfarsárdalur will be open without service on April 7. See the details here.

Reykjavík Art Museum

Reykjavík Art Museum will be closed on Easter Sunday (April 9). Otherwise, the museum will operate as usual during the holiday. Check the museum’s website for more information.

Bíó Paradís

Bíó Paradís will be closed on Easter Sunday, but open from 15:00 during April 6 through April 10. See opening details and the full cinema schedule here.

Strætó

Most buses in the capital area will operate as usual, but there are some changes in the countryside routes. See the details here.

For more information on what to do during the Easter holidays, check out our event roundup and events.grapevine.is.