From Iceland — Scrapie Discovery in Iceland Triggers Strict Measures for Sheep Farming

A recent finding of scrapie on a farm in northern Iceland’s Vestur-Húnavatn has resulted in the immediate culling of 690 sheep and the implementation of rigorous regulations in the affected area, ruv.is reports. Scrapie is a persistent and incurable infectious illness that impacts sheep and causes degenerative lesions in the brain and spinal cord. The disorder is caused by a protein known as Prion or PrP, which has altered its shape and become diseased, making it incredibly resilient and resistant to most disinfectants.

The discovery of scrapie in the region has significant consequences for all rural residents, not just those in Bergsstaðir. The regulations, which will be in effect for two decades, prohibit the movement of animals between farms and imposes various restrictions on sheep farming. It may take years to track down where the infections have taken hold.

Ari Guðmundsson, a farmer in Bergsstaðir, expressed his dismay at the news, and it is evident that the entire village has been impacted. This is the first time scrapie has been found in the region.