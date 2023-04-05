From Iceland — Scrapie Discovery in Iceland Triggers Strict Measures for Sheep Farming

Scrapie Discovery in Iceland Triggers Strict Measures for Sheep Farming

Published April 5, 2023

Words by

A recent finding of scrapie on a farm in northern Iceland’s Vestur-Húnavatn has resulted in the immediate culling of 690 sheep and the implementation of rigorous regulations in the affected area, ruv.is reports. Scrapie is a persistent and incurable infectious illness that impacts sheep and causes degenerative lesions in the brain and spinal cord. The disorder is caused by a protein known as Prion or PrP, which has altered its shape and become diseased, making it incredibly resilient and resistant to most disinfectants.

The discovery of scrapie in the region has significant consequences for all rural residents, not just those in Bergsstaðir. The regulations, which will be in effect for two decades, prohibit the movement of animals between farms and imposes various restrictions on sheep farming. It may take years to track down where the infections have taken hold.

Ari Guðmundsson, a farmer in Bergsstaðir, expressed his dismay at the news, and it is evident that the entire village has been impacted. This is the first time scrapie has been found in the region.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Easter Opening Hours In Iceland

Easter Opening Hours In Iceland

by

News
Iceland’s First Go-Kart Track in Years Opens in Akureyri

Iceland’s First Go-Kart Track in Years Opens in Akureyri

by

News
Stockfish 2023: Coming-of-Age Dramas, Sauna Confessions and One Sad Donkey

Stockfish 2023: Coming-of-Age Dramas, Sauna Confessions and One Sad Donkey

by

News
Grapevine New Music Picks: JFDR, neonme, Tilbury & More

Grapevine New Music Picks: JFDR, neonme, Tilbury & More

by

News
Costco Oil Leak Under Formal Investigation

Costco Oil Leak Under Formal Investigation

by

News
Halldór Benjamín Quits SA, Joins Real Estate Company Reginn

Halldór Benjamín Quits SA, Joins Real Estate Company Reginn

by

Show Me More!