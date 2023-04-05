From Iceland — Iceland's First Go-Kart Track in Years Opens in Akureyri

Iceland’s First Go-Kart Track in Years Opens in Akureyri

Published April 5, 2023

Excitement is brewing across the country as plans for a new go-kart track in Akureyri are coming to light. Set to open on June 1, the track will be the only one of its kind in Iceland, following the closure of the previous track in Garðabær in 2018, Vísir reports. The new track is the brainchild of Hákon Gunnar Hákonarson and Baldvin Þór Ellertsson. It will be located in the area of the Akureyri Car Club.

For Hákon Gunnar, the decision to open the new track was based on a desire to offer something new and exciting to the people of Akureyri. He commented, “We thought it was rather meagre, considering how it was in the old days. We thought it was ideal to offer this.”

Speaking about the importance of go-karting for young drivers, Hákon Gunnar said, “It goes without saying that young drivers who have driven a go-kart for a few years before hitting the road are safer and better drivers.” In addition to being a fun pastime, go-karting provides a safe environment for kids to learn about driving before they take their driving test. Go-kart is even state-sanctioned activity in Denmark, offering young children a chance to experience driving in a safe, controlled environment.

The track is set to be open during the summer months.

 

