From Iceland — Trial for Attempted Murder Charges in Club Assault Case

Published March 23, 2023

Reykjavík District Court on Monday began hearings in a case of 30 defendants accused of perpetrating a mass stabbing at Bankastræti Club in November 2022. Due to the large number of defendants, the hearing was held across four chambers, with six to seven defendants appearing before a judge at the same time.

The trial concerns an incident that took place on Nov. 17, when a group of men burst into the club and attacked three men in the basement. In the process, the victims sustained serious injuries and had to be taken to hospital.

One of the defendants is a 19-year-old man who has been charged with attempted murder. He plead guilty. Another defendant was accused of repeatedly punching and kicking one of the victims, but pleaded not guilty. A third defendant was accused of killing one person with a single blow and kicking another while lying down.

The victims of the attack have each claimed 5 million ISK in damages. The case is ongoing and no arguments have yet been proven in court.

