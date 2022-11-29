From Iceland — Person Who Leaked Video Of Mass Stabbing Fired From Police

Photo by HMH

An employee of the capital area police has been fired for leaking footage of the mass stabbing at Bankastræti Club, RÚV reports.

As reported, two videos were leaked to the press, both of which were phone recordings of a computer screen. The person holding the phone does not exactly have a steady hand, and the video is not fullscreened, so some of the desktop shortcuts on the monitor can be seen. Amongst these is the shortcut for LÖKE, which is the national police registration system.

District Attorney Ólafur Þór Hauksson confirmed that a number of police employees were called in for questioning. Prosecutors do not believe that the employee in question intended for the videos to end up in the media. This employee has since been relieved of duty.

In other news, it is expected that police will increase their downtown presence, as they did last weekend. The stabbings from earlier this month are believed to be part of an ongoing feud between two groups of people, and so law enforcement fear reprisals may occur.