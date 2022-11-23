From Iceland — Video Of Mass Stabbing Likely Leaked By Someone In Police

Video Of Mass Stabbing Likely Leaked By Someone In Police

Published November 23, 2022

Andie Sophia Fontaine
Rebecca Conway

Shortly after a group stabbing was reported at Bankastræti Club over the weekend, videos of the incident found its way to some Icelandic media outlets, some of whom shared them. The brutality of the attack has prompted Minister of Justice Jón Gunnarsson to repeat his call for expanding police powers.

Vísir now reports that the video of the attack was most likely leaked by someone who works within the police department.

Two videos were leaked to the press, both of which were phone recordings of a computer screen. The person holding the phone does not exactly have a steady hand, and the video is not fullscreened, so some of the desktop shortcuts on the monitor can be seen. Amongst these is the shortcut for LÖKE, which is the national police registration system.

Police chief Grímur Grímsson confirmed for reporters that it does appear as though the videos were leaked from within the police department. This would be a serious breach of confidential materials, he said, adding that he was “very displeased” with the leak and that the matter would be investigated fully.

What purpose someone in the police might have for leaking surveillance footage of a violent attack is unclear, but the Minister of Justice has pointed to the incident in his continued objective to expand police powers, having declared “war against organised crime” last Monday.

