From Iceland — President Raises The Goal Of Ramp Up Iceland To 1,500

President Raises The Goal Of Ramp Up Iceland To 1,500

Published November 23, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Vísir / Vilhelm

On Monday, November 21st, the President of Iceland Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, raised the goal of Ramp Up Iceland from 1,000 to 1,500 ramps, reports Vísir.

Ramp Up is an initiative started by entrepreneur Haraldur Þorleifsson that aims to increase accessibility to those using wheelchairs in Iceland.

Haraldur wrote on Twitter that the President interrupted his speech, grabbed spray paint and announced the new goal.

“I was very nervous,” said Guðni Th. Jóhannesson.

The event on Monday was dedicated to the opening of the 300th ramp, completed ahead of schedule. Read more about Ramp Up and other ventures of Haraldur Þorleifsson here.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Video Of Mass Stabbing Likely Leaked By Someone In Police

Video Of Mass Stabbing Likely Leaked By Someone In Police

by

News
Icelandic Government Pledges Funds To Support Queer Youth

Icelandic Government Pledges Funds To Support Queer Youth

by

News
Justice Minister Declares “War Against Organised Crime” Amidst Downtown Violence

Justice Minister Declares “War Against Organised Crime” Amidst Downtown Violence

by

News
More Than Twice As Much Blood As Recommended Is Taken From Mares In Iceland

More Than Twice As Much Blood As Recommended Is Taken From Mares In Iceland

by

News
Man On An Electric Scooter Dies After Colliding With A Bus

Man On An Electric Scooter Dies After Colliding With A Bus

by

News
Men Who Have Sex With Men May Soon Be Allowed To Donate Blood

Men Who Have Sex With Men May Soon Be Allowed To Donate Blood

by

Show Me More!