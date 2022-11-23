From Iceland — President Raises The Goal Of Ramp Up Iceland To 1,500

Photo by Vísir / Vilhelm

On Monday, November 21st, the President of Iceland Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, raised the goal of Ramp Up Iceland from 1,000 to 1,500 ramps, reports Vísir.

Ramp Up is an initiative started by entrepreneur Haraldur Þorleifsson that aims to increase accessibility to those using wheelchairs in Iceland.

Haraldur wrote on Twitter that the President interrupted his speech, grabbed spray paint and announced the new goal.

As we were celebrating the first 300 ramps, @PresidentISL heckled my speech and announced we are raising our @rampur goal from 1000 to 1500 ramps across all of Iceland. And since he's the president I guess we have to do it. pic.twitter.com/XkcDjsssrB — Halli (@iamharaldur) November 21, 2022

“I was very nervous,” said Guðni Th. Jóhannesson.

The event on Monday was dedicated to the opening of the 300th ramp, completed ahead of schedule. Read more about Ramp Up and other ventures of Haraldur Þorleifsson here.