From Iceland — US And UK Embassies Advise People Be "Vigilant" Downtown In Wake Of Knife Attack

Photo by Ypsilon from Finland/Wikimedia Commons

Both the US and the British embassies have issued advisories to their citizens in Iceland to “be vigilant” if they happen to be in downtown Reykjavík this weekend in the wake of last weekend’s mass stabbing at Bankastræti Club, as police are anticipating that there may be revenge violence for the attack instigated this weekend.

As reported, a group of masked men pushed their way into the club last Thursday, stabbed three people, and then quickly left. Video of the incident was leaked to the press, most likely by someone within the police. 27 people are now in police custody over the incident, and the police will be on high alert this weekend.

The US Embassy advises “[r]emain vigilant in the downtown area over the weekend and avoid large crowds”, “[i]f you observe unusual activity, you should leave the area immediately”, and to “[f]ollow recommendations by Icelandic Police, Icelandic Civil Defense, and other authorities”, with links to those institutions.

They also advise following English-language news sources for more information, but sadly did not include the Grapevine nor Iceland Review amongst their links, for whatever reason.

The British Embassy offered their own advice, saying in part, “There has been some recent gang-related knife crime linked to nightclubs in the downtown area. Stay vigilant, take sensible precautions and avoid leaving valuables lying around. If you observe any unusual activity you should leave the area immediately and follow instructions issued by the Police and local authorities.”

There has already been violence that police say may be related to the Bankastræti attack, with both a firebombing in Hafnarfjörður and a window smashing downtown. As such, keeping your eyes open if you go downtown this weekend is probably a good idea.