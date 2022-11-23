From Iceland — Icelandic Government Pledges Funds To Support Queer Youth

Photo by stjornarradid.is

An announcement from Iceland’s government offices confirms that the government has signed an agreement with the National Queer Organisation to provide 9 million ISK in funding specifically to provide education and support to queer youth and to fight against prejudice and hate speech.

Specifically, these funds will go towards “the work being done by the National Queer Organisation and the queer youth centre Tjörnin”, “education and development work in primary and secondary schools in the countryside”, and “the publication of educational material about the status of queer youth in sports, afterschool activities, youth support work and guidelines for those responsible for such work”.

The government points out that their support towards the National Queer Organisation has increased sevenfold since 2017, and totals some 50 million ISK as of this year.

Parliament recently passed a comprehensive resolution detailing support for queer youth in Iceland, spanning ten ministries.

This increased support is especially important considering many queer youth in Iceland are subjected to bullying in schools and elsewhere. This harassment can get so bad that some have isolated themselves socially, or even attempted suicide.

That being the case, if you or someone you know faces such harassment, it is possible to contact the National Queer Organisation directly. You can also contact the Social Centre for Queer Youth, as well as Trans Ísland or the National Queer Organisation for more information and resources.