From Iceland — Mpox Cases In Iceland Declining

Photo by Cynthia S. Goldsmith and Russell Regnery, CDC/Wikimedia Commons

Epidemiologist Guðrún Aspelund tells RÚV that cases of mpox have been on the decline in Iceland.

You read that correctly: mpox. The World Health Organisation has made the decision to change the name of the virus in order to reduce the stigma. Furthermore, the original name was not even accurate–rats are actually the most active purveyors of the virus; not monkeys.

Guðrún says that there have only been a total of 16 cases of mpox diagnosed in Iceland in total, and no cases were found this autumn. Vaccination efforts have gone well, she says, and that the health care system has not been especially worried about the virus.

The first case of mpox was discovered in Iceland last June. Since then, the bulk of new infections have arisen over the course of the summer.