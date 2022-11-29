From Iceland — Mpox Cases In Iceland Declining

Mpox Cases In Iceland Declining

Published November 29, 2022

Andie Sophia Fontaine
Words by
@andiesophia23
Photo by
Cynthia S. Goldsmith and Russell Regnery, CDC/Wikimedia Commons

Epidemiologist Guðrún Aspelund tells RÚV that cases of mpox have been on the decline in Iceland.

You read that correctly: mpox. The World Health Organisation has made the decision to change the name of the virus in order to reduce the stigma. Furthermore, the original name was not even accurate–rats are actually the most active purveyors of the virus; not monkeys.

Guðrún says that there have only been a total of 16 cases of mpox diagnosed in Iceland in total, and no cases were found this autumn. Vaccination efforts have gone well, she says, and that the health care system has not been especially worried about the virus.

The first case of mpox was discovered in Iceland last June. Since then, the bulk of new infections have arisen over the course of the summer.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Union Optimistic Management Will Approve Short-Term Collective Bargaining Agreement

Union Optimistic Management Will Approve Short-Term Collective Bargaining Agreement

by

News
Person Who Leaked Video Of Mass Stabbing Fired From Police

Person Who Leaked Video Of Mass Stabbing Fired From Police

by

News
Lava Show Opens In Reykjavík

Lava Show Opens In Reykjavík

by

News
The Austurvöllur Christmas Tree Has Been Lit

The Austurvöllur Christmas Tree Has Been Lit

by

News
Earthquakes Shake Up Mýrdalsjökull

Earthquakes Shake Up Mýrdalsjökull

by

News
RVK Newscast 225: This Is The End – Valur And Pollý Bid Farewell

RVK Newscast 225: This Is The End – Valur And Pollý Bid Farewell

by

Show Me More!