From Iceland — Union Optimistic Management Will Approve Short-Term Collective Bargaining Agreement

The director of labour union Efling told RÚV that she is optimistic that Business Iceland (SA) will accept the terms of a short-term collective bargaining agreement that the union has put before them.

The contract stipulates a flat-rate wage rise of 56,700 ISK per month, as well as a special 15,000 ISK monthly subsistence allowance. This would only be in effect until the end of January 2024.

Speaking with radio programme Morgunútvarpið this morning, Efling director Sólveig Anna Jónsdóttir said that management were fine with these terms as originally presented; the real point of contention was rather with the length of the contract. She added, however, “We’ll see what happens. I’m certainly not going to predict that we’ve achieved a particular goal,” saying that the matter was “complicated” and she did not want to raise anyone’s expectations.

For his part, SA director Halldór Benjamín would not comment on his take on this short-term contract.

These negotiations are proving to be challenging. In addition to Efling, SA is also simultaneously negotiating with Starfsgreinasambandsins, VR and Landssambands Verslunamanna.

In light of inflation especially, the involvement of the government in these negotiations is likely. However, Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir told reporters that the creation of a short-term contract generally spells less involvement from the state.

The final terms of these negotiations will likely be hammered out over the weeks to come.