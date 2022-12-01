From Iceland — Falcon Enjoys Life Of Luxury At Reykjavík Zoo

Falcon Enjoys Life Of Luxury At Reykjavík Zoo

Published December 1, 2022

Andie Sophia Fontaine
Words by
@andiesophia23
Photo by
Þorkell Heiðarsson

A falcon, originally from the Westfjörds and who was brought to the Reykjavík Zoo last September, is still recovering from an injured wing, a statement sent to the Grapevine details.

“The bird was unable to fly normally, the cause being wing bone and joint injuries,” the statement reads in part. “It was also thin and weak due to malnutrition. The bird has been in rehabilitation program as part of the wild animals in distress program at the zoo.”

The Grapevine spoke with Þorkell Heiðarsson, department manager and biologist at the zoo, who told us the female falcon has been eating mostly chicken and feathers. Falcons need to eat feathers to aid digestion, although in the wilds of Iceland the birds they prey upon are more commonly ptarmigans.

A falcon, last September

While her recovery has been progressing slowly, she is under the care of Terézia Hegerová, from Slovakia.

“Terézia has been working with falcons from very young age and is currently working as an Erasmus intern at the Institute of Natural History,” the statement says, adding that she has been working closely with veterinarian Elisabet Hrönn in the falcon’s physical therapy.

“The falcon is now showing some very fast progress in its ability to use its wings,” the statement concludes. “Even if the bird has shown progress the nature is a harsh place and therefore it is still unknown if this bird will ever be able to return to the wild. Of course, we hope for the best – and hopefully the good progress we have witnessed will continue.”

