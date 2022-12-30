From Iceland — Winter Storms and Road Closures Expected New Year's Eve and Day

There is a chance of snowstorms with sleet overnight and strong winds in the southwest of the country on the morning of Dec. 31. Heavy traffic is expected, therefore, people are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel and stay home as much as possible.

The Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration alerts that there is a possibility that the main roads in the capital area will be closed. There is also a considerable chance that roads will be impassable from Reykjanes in the west of the country, and as far east as Vík.

Árni Gísli Árnason, director of monitoring and information at The Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration says: “We want to encourage people to use the day (Dec.30). The forecast is much better if you need to sort things out or hurry up and buy snacks for the New Year’s party and stuff like that,” says Árni.

Although the forecast doesn’t look good, Árni says it’s too early to cancel New Year’s parties. “It’s important to pay close attention to the situation. We encourage people to pay close attention to the Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration website, umferdin.is , where we publish the latest information as soon as we receive it,” says Árni.

We advise you to follow the website of the Icelandic Met Office or download their app (with updates available in English).

Iceland has experienced a cold and snowy December, with much of the country blanketed in a thick layer of snow. The harsh weather has caused disruptions to travel and daily life, with many roads and highways closed due to the hazardous conditions.

On December 19th, Keflavík International Airport canceled 52 out of 70 flights due to extreme snowfall and road closures. On December 28th, the coldest temperature since 1918 was recorded in Reykjavík. The weather station in Viðidalur measured -23°C.