From Iceland — Orange Warning In Place For Southeast Iceland

Photo by Timothée Lambrecq

An orange weather warning went into effect at 14:00 Monday, applying to the capital area, southeast Iceland, Faxaflói Bay and the West Fjords, reports RÚV. The warning has been declared until Tuesday morning.

Isavia warns about possible disruptions and delays at the Keflavík International Airport due to the bad weather. Travellers are advised to refrain from driving as road conditions remain unfavourable and many roads are closed. To follow updates about road closure, please check road.is

“A widespread low has formed south of Greenland from a cold front of air over Newfoundland. It is rapidly deepening and growing in strength,” says Elín Björk Jónasdóttir, a meteorologist at the Institute of Meteorology. “It is a classic winter low and will reach the southern coast around midday, then move over the rest of the country.”

Strong winds (54-90km/h) with gusts and snowfall are expected around the country, with the exception of the East.

Follow the forecast of the Icelandic Met Office to stay up-to-date about the weather changes in Iceland. Get weather warnings by subscribing to safetravel.is.