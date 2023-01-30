From Iceland — Orange Warning In Place For Southeast Iceland

Orange Warning In Place For Southeast Iceland

Published January 30, 2023

Words by
Photo by
Timothée Lambrecq

An orange weather warning went into effect at 14:00 Monday, applying to the capital area, southeast Iceland, Faxaflói Bay and the West Fjords, reports RÚV. The warning has been declared until Tuesday morning.

Isavia warns about possible disruptions and delays at the Keflavík International Airport due to the bad weather. Travellers are advised to refrain from driving as road conditions remain unfavourable and many roads are closed. To follow updates about road closure, please check road.is

“A widespread low has formed south of Greenland from a cold front of air over Newfoundland. It is rapidly deepening and growing in strength,” says Elín Björk Jónasdóttir, a meteorologist at the Institute of Meteorology. “It is a classic winter low and will reach the southern coast around midday, then move over the rest of the country.”

Strong winds (54-90km/h) with gusts and snowfall are expected around the country, with the exception of the East.

Follow the forecast of the Icelandic Met Office to stay up-to-date about the weather changes in Iceland. Get weather warnings by subscribing to safetravel.is.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Winter Storms and Road Closures Expected New Year’s Eve and Day

Winter Storms and Road Closures Expected New Year’s Eve and Day

by

News
Falcon Enjoys Life Of Luxury At Reykjavík Zoo

Falcon Enjoys Life Of Luxury At Reykjavík Zoo

by

News
Union Optimistic Management Will Approve Short-Term Collective Bargaining Agreement

Union Optimistic Management Will Approve Short-Term Collective Bargaining Agreement

by

News
Mpox Cases In Iceland Declining

Mpox Cases In Iceland Declining

by

News
Person Who Leaked Video Of Mass Stabbing Fired From Police

Person Who Leaked Video Of Mass Stabbing Fired From Police

by

News
Lava Show Opens In Reykjavík

Lava Show Opens In Reykjavík

by

Show Me More!