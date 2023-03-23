From Iceland — Iceland Named Third Happiest Nation

According to the 2023 World Happiness Report, Icelanders are the third happiest populace in the world, rounding out the top three behind the superlatively happy Finns and only slightly less happy Danes. The report is part of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Solutions Network, and is largely based on data gathered from the Gallup World Poll.

Contributing to Iceland’s high level of happiness is its strong sense of community and social support system. The country has a strong welfare state, which provides citizens with access to healthcare, education and other essential services. Iceland’s abundant natural beauty and opportunities for outdoor recreation also contribute to the general well-being of its citizens.

Despite these positive factors, Iceland still faces the challenge of ensuring the well-being of all its citizens. The country has one of the highest rates of depression and anxiety in Europe, and a significant gender pay gap remains. Iceland’s small population and isolation can also pose challenges, especially in terms of attracting skilled workers and maintaining a diverse and dynamic economy.