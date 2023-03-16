From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Halldór Eldjárn, FLÆÐI's Re-opening & Films by Iranian Female Directors

Photo by Post-dreifing

We know what you’re thinking: there’s nothing I’d love more than a weekend so jam packed with can’t-miss cultural and musical happenings that I barely have time to stop and sit. Well, pack your pockets with protein bars, grab a water bottle and do some stretches, because the coming days are going to keep you on your toes. Go! Enjoy!

Halldór Eldjárn

Thursday March 16 — 19:30 — Mengi — 2.500

The prominent and highly innovative musician Halldór Eldjárn is releasing a new single tomorrow, “Gleymmérei” a collaboration with GDRN, the critically acclaimed singer, songwriter and actress. Ahead of the release tomorrow, Halldór will take to the stage at Mengi tonight to play a collection of his works from across his career and maybe (probably, hopefully?) he’ll even premiere the new single! His stunning musical style blends organic and technological sounds, incorporating new instruments and music software created by Halldór himself. Honestly, his inventions are quite mind-boggling! The pairing of his boundary-breaking creative process with GDRN’s unbelievable musical prowess is really exciting, and the show tonight is sure to do it total justice. RX

FLÆÐI Gallery Grand Re-Opening

Friday March 17 — 17:00 — Hafnarhúsið — Free

Ever since they first threw open their doors in 2019, the independent artist-run gallery FLÆÐI has been a space for fresh, diverse, and subversive art. They were temporarily situated on Grettisgata then and subsequently moved around a bunch, but just like the meaning of their name, they went with the flow! Luckily, they have finally found a real home! Their new space in the Hafnar.Haus studio space (on the upper floors of Hafnarhúsið,) is an expansive, open, welcome-to-all area with a whole bunch of little side-rooms and access to the balcony of the asylum-designed atrium. Their grand re-opening party will launch their WHITE BOX exhibition space with works by over thirty artists, plus there will be music and much merriment. Enter the building from the door on the corner by the library and follow the arrows to the find the party. RX

Jack Rocks Festival

March 17 & 18 — 20:00 on both nights — Gaukurinn — 3.000 per night, 5.000 for both

Gaukurinn in collaboration with Jack Daniels hosts an all out rock festival this weekend. For only 5.000 ISK, you can get access to both festival nights. The event promises an all-out, two day rock explosion, featuring a range of bands and genres. Be prepared for brain-melting power metal, sweet punk-rock, and headnodding indie-rock. Artists such as Power Paladin, Volcanova, Flesh Machine, and Hylur will perform, guaranteeing you will sweat through your leather jacket and/or pants. Get your tickets at Gaukurinn, where sales start at 19:00. The first band of the night counts in at 21:00. JB

Exhbition Opening: Amanda Riffo — House of Purkinje

Saturday March 18 — 17:00 — Nýlistasafnið — Free

Long-time Reykjavík-based artist Amanda Riffo opens her new solo exhibition this weekend, a collection of works that stir up the idea of completeness and perception. Strongly centred around the eye as an organ, Riffo’s own eyes having been radically affected by astigmatism, her works are heavily inspired by cognitive science and optics—how does the brain process the information taken in by our sight, and how much of that affects our awareness? By connecting the ideas of physiology and understanding, she brings to light that what we see is just a fraction of what we know. The artist’s charming presence will be at the opening reception to greet guests and celebrate the work. RX

Jeff Who Anniversary Show

Saturday March 18 — 22:00 — Iðnó — 3.500

Jeff Who? Honestly, it’s been a question on our minds ever since they entered the Icelandic music scene in 2005. Inspiring countless of garage bands with the iconic bassline to “Barfly”, Jeff Who was the soundtrack of the early noughties adolescent’s many a summer night. Celebrating 15 years of their sophomore album, Jeff Who? hosts a birthday show at Iðnó next Saturday. The album can almost apply for its driver’s license. How the time flies. As this is a teenager’s party, you’ll probably just make it feel awkward if you try and sing “Happy Birthday”. However, you can try and sing “Congratulations”. JB

Just Another Year: Iranian Films by Female Directors

Tuesday March 21 — 17:15 — Nordic House — Free

Tuesday is finally the first day of spring — or the equinox at least — which is also Persian New Year, Nowruz. In celebration of a new year blooming, the Nordic House is hosting this screening of five films by three Iranian female directors, as well as a special screening of the pivotal 1979 documentary “Iranian Women’s Liberation Movement: Year Zero”, all shown with English subtitles. The situation for women in Iran has long been in crisis during the past 43 years of oppressive regime, and the past few months have become even more critical and fraught. Now more than ever is a time for showing up in solidarity and celebrating the courage of people fighting for their freedom. The location is fully wheelchair accessible, including the gender-neutral bathrooms. RX

Spring Desolation Rites: MONDERNTE, Óreiða og Náriðill

Wednesday March 22 — 20:00 — Gaukurinn — 1.500

As the spring equinox hits, signalling the long days are on their way, this triple bill of dark bands pay ode to the pagan celebration with a ritual show. Óreiða is the black metal project of the unstoppably prolific artist Þórir Georg, and has a brand new album on the way soon. Mysterious black thrash band Náriðill released a face-melting album in January (reportedly hated by Henry Rollins) with one of the best Bathory covers this writer’s ever heard. Iceland-based German artist MONDERNTE is a blood-drenched dark folk priestess with the bone-chilling voice of your sleep paralysis demon. Don’t know if their rites are gonna go full Stravinsky, but we wouldn’t put it past them. Go sacrifice your winter blues. RX