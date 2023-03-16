From Iceland — Sjón Criticises J.K. Rowling On Twitter

Sjón Criticises J.K. Rowling On Twitter

Published March 16, 2023

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Writer and poet Sjón took aim at “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling on Twitter Wednesday for her hate speech directed towards trans people. Rowling has been vocal in her views on transgender rights, voicing transphobic opinions on her social media.

Sjón pointed to Rowling’s own privilege and called her out on her statements, referring to a recent interview Rowling did in the podcast The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling. In the podcast, Rowling said that “time will tell whether I’ve got this wrong,” and compared her critics to the Death-Eaters of the Harry Potter world.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Grapevine Events: Halldór Eldjárn, FLÆÐI’s Re-opening & Films by Iranian Female Directors

Grapevine Events: Halldór Eldjárn, FLÆÐI’s Re-opening & Films by Iranian Female Directors

by

News
Alþingi Passes Controversial Immigration Law

Alþingi Passes Controversial Immigration Law

by

News
Pool Culture and Laufabrauð Being Registered With UNESCO

Pool Culture and Laufabrauð Being Registered With UNESCO

by

News
Icelandic Developed As A Language Model Within ChatGPT

Icelandic Developed As A Language Model Within ChatGPT

by

News
From Free Music Video for FM Belfast to Winning Seven Oscars

From Free Music Video for FM Belfast to Winning Seven Oscars

by

News
Gunshot Fired at The Dubliner Pub, Suspect in Custody

Gunshot Fired at The Dubliner Pub, Suspect in Custody

by

Show Me More!