From Iceland — Sjón Criticises J.K. Rowling On Twitter

Writer and poet Sjón took aim at “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling on Twitter Wednesday for her hate speech directed towards trans people. Rowling has been vocal in her views on transgender rights, voicing transphobic opinions on her social media.

Sjón pointed to Rowling’s own privilege and called her out on her statements, referring to a recent interview Rowling did in the podcast The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling. In the podcast, Rowling said that “time will tell whether I’ve got this wrong,” and compared her critics to the Death-Eaters of the Harry Potter world.

JK Rowling has the luxury of saying ‘time will tell whether I’ve got this wrong’, while trans people are forced to live with the imminent danger of not only losing their human rights but also their lives because entitled people like her are systematically dehumanising them. — Sjón 🇺🇦🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@Sjonorama) March 15, 2023