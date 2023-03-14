From Iceland — From Free Music Video for FM Belfast to Winning Seven Oscars

Photo by FM Belfast

From making a free music video for FM Belfast to making a film that has garnered high praise and recognition at the highest levels of the film industry, the story of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert serves as a reminder that sometimes persistence pays off.

Local darlings FM Belfast shared an incredible success story on Twitter Monday that involves a free music video and a pair of newly-minted Academy Award winners.

In 2009, the band received an email from two filmmakers asking permission to make a video for their song “Underwear.” FM Belfast replied that they had no money to pay for it, but, undeterred, the filmmakers agreed to do it for free. The band explained there was already a music video for “Underwear,” but the filmmakers insisted and FM Belfast eventually agreed.

Fast forward to 2023 — March 12, 2023, to be exact — when those intrepid filmmakers, now known as Daniels, won seven Oscars for the mind-bending cinematic masterpiece “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The film cleaned up at the 95th Academy Awards, taking home statues for Best Picture, Best Director (Daniels), Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Original Screenplay (Daniels), and Best Film Editing.

As the Daniels put it, “It’s been a wild ride, and we’re just happy to be doing what we love.” With their unique vision and dedication to their craft, Daniels will undoubtedly continue to create innovative and engaging stories for years to come.

Watch the video the Daniels made for FM Belfast in 2009

