From Iceland — Icelandic Developed As A Language Model Within ChatGPT

Icelandic Developed As A Language Model Within ChatGPT

Published March 15, 2023

Words by
Photo by
RÚV

The Icelandic language was chosen as the next language to be developed within the revamped language model GPT-4, produced by the artificial intelligence company OpenAI.

An Icelandic presidential delegation and Minister of Culture and Business Lilja Alfreðsdóttir met with OpenAI’s founder Sam Altman last spring and the project was announced publicly Tuesday.

This partnership has led to Icelandic being next in line to be developed as a language model in an updated version of the GPT framework, GPT-4. As GPT-4 still demonstrates grammatical and cultural errors in Icelandic, software company Miðeind ehf. has assembled a team of 40 volunteers to train the model, correcting incorrect statements and feeding the program with data.

Speculations have been made by the parties involved about whether this collaboration — which has been touted as an effort to conserve the Icelandic language — can provide an example for other languages.

 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
From Free Music Video for FM Belfast to Winning Seven Oscars

From Free Music Video for FM Belfast to Winning Seven Oscars

by

News
Gunshot Fired at The Dubliner Pub, Suspect in Custody

Gunshot Fired at The Dubliner Pub, Suspect in Custody

by

News
Iceland Importing Record Amount of Oil, Threatening Emissions Targets

Iceland Importing Record Amount of Oil, Threatening Emissions Targets

by

News
Icelandic Ministers Meeting with Zelenskyy

Icelandic Ministers Meeting with Zelenskyy

by

News
The Fucking Genius of Reykjavík Ensemble

The Fucking Genius of Reykjavík Ensemble

by

News
Reykjavík’s Last Video Rental Shop is Closing

Reykjavík’s Last Video Rental Shop is Closing

by

Show Me More!