From Iceland — Icelandic Developed As A Language Model Within ChatGPT

Photo by RÚV

The Icelandic language was chosen as the next language to be developed within the revamped language model GPT-4, produced by the artificial intelligence company OpenAI.

An Icelandic presidential delegation and Minister of Culture and Business Lilja Alfreðsdóttir met with OpenAI’s founder Sam Altman last spring and the project was announced publicly Tuesday.

This partnership has led to Icelandic being next in line to be developed as a language model in an updated version of the GPT framework, GPT-4. As GPT-4 still demonstrates grammatical and cultural errors in Icelandic, software company Miðeind ehf. has assembled a team of 40 volunteers to train the model, correcting incorrect statements and feeding the program with data.

Speculations have been made by the parties involved about whether this collaboration — which has been touted as an effort to conserve the Icelandic language — can provide an example for other languages.