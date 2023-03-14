From Iceland — Gunshot Fired at The Dubliner Pub, Suspect in Custody

Gunshot Fired at The Dubliner Pub, Suspect in Custody

Published March 14, 2023

Words by
Photo by
mbl.is/Arnþór

A gun was fired at The Dubliner Irish pub in central Reykjavík around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Eyewitnesses reported seeing the shot hit the wall before the suspect fled. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The firearm used was found near the bar, and the police called for the culprit to surrender immediately. He was found and taken into custody Monday night. The police suspect Sunday’s shooting could be linked to the knife attack at Bankastræti Club last November.

Senior police officer Grímur Grímsson did not rule out the possibility that the event might be connected to other problems that have occurred. He said, “This draws attention to the fact that firearms are being used in this way. Whether this is related to other people’s business will only become clear during the investigation.”

The incident highlights an uptick in firearm related violence in Iceland, which is not typical of the country. The police investigation will hopefully shed light on the motive behind the attack and whether it is linked to other criminal activities.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Icelandic Developed As A Language Model Within ChatGPT

Icelandic Developed As A Language Model Within ChatGPT

by

News
From Free Music Video for FM Belfast to Winning Seven Oscars

From Free Music Video for FM Belfast to Winning Seven Oscars

by

News
Iceland Importing Record Amount of Oil, Threatening Emissions Targets

Iceland Importing Record Amount of Oil, Threatening Emissions Targets

by

News
Icelandic Ministers Meeting with Zelenskyy

Icelandic Ministers Meeting with Zelenskyy

by

News
The Fucking Genius of Reykjavík Ensemble

The Fucking Genius of Reykjavík Ensemble

by

News
Reykjavík’s Last Video Rental Shop is Closing

Reykjavík’s Last Video Rental Shop is Closing

by

Show Me More!