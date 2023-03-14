From Iceland — Gunshot Fired at The Dubliner Pub, Suspect in Custody

Photo by mbl.is/Arnþór

A gun was fired at The Dubliner Irish pub in central Reykjavík around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Eyewitnesses reported seeing the shot hit the wall before the suspect fled. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The firearm used was found near the bar, and the police called for the culprit to surrender immediately. He was found and taken into custody Monday night. The police suspect Sunday’s shooting could be linked to the knife attack at Bankastræti Club last November.

Senior police officer Grímur Grímsson did not rule out the possibility that the event might be connected to other problems that have occurred. He said, “This draws attention to the fact that firearms are being used in this way. Whether this is related to other people’s business will only become clear during the investigation.”

The incident highlights an uptick in firearm related violence in Iceland, which is not typical of the country. The police investigation will hopefully shed light on the motive behind the attack and whether it is linked to other criminal activities.