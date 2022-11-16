From Iceland — Road From Keflavík Airport Temporarily Closed, Long Detour Will Be Opened

Published November 16, 2022

Andie Sophia Fontaine
Words by
@andiefontaine23
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Reykjanesbraut–the highway between Keflavík International Airport and the greater Reykjavík area–will be closed from 20:00 this evening until 20:00 tomorrow, Vísir reports.

Traffic will flow as usually from Reykjavík to the airport, but those traveling from the airport during this time will take a more circuitous detour.

This detour begins with a right turn of Reykjanesbraut to Grindavíkurvegur (43). From there, travel will continue along Suðurstrandarvegur (427) on the south coast of Reykjanes, followed by a left up Krýsuvíkurvegur (42) before connecting to Reykjanesbraut again.

For the record, this route is actually quite scenic and beautiful, and so even though your arrival in the capital may take a bit longer than usual, you will see a part of Reykjanes peninsula that most new arrivals to the country do not unless they rent a car with the express purpose to do so.

As previously said, Reykjanesbraut is expected to be fully open again by tomorrow evening. The temporary closure is due to having to put down new asphalt on a significant portion of the road.

