From Iceland — Björk's Latest Album Receives Grammy Nomination

Björk’s Latest Album Receives Grammy Nomination

Published November 16, 2022

Viðar Logi

Björk’s latest album ‘Fossora’ has been nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards. ‘Fossora’ will compete in the Best Alternative Music Album category.

Other nominees in this category include Arcade Fire, Big Thief, Wet Leg, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Björk has been previously nominated for Grammy fifteen times. In 2013, her album ‘Biophilia’ won the award for Best Recording Package. The award went to the album’s art directors, not Björk herself.

‘Fossora’ is the artist’s latest studio album, released this September. Read our recent interview with Björk here.

