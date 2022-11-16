From Iceland — RVK Newscast 224: Icelanders Are Fewer Than We Thought


RVK Newscast 224: Icelanders Are Fewer Than We Thought

Published November 16, 2022

The biggest story of the decade is here! The national census in Iceland was wrong. It turns out that the statistic bureau actually overestimated the Icelandic population by 11,000 people, meaning that Icelanders are actually around 360,000 but not 370,000. Shocker, right?

And the Fishrot case is officially 3 years old, or as old as Egill Skallagrímsson in Egils Saga was when he realised that he was an alcoholic. The case revolves around Samherji, a huge fish company in Iceland which has been accused of bribery in Namibia.

Finally, children online are being bombarded by ads about alcohol, gambling and plastic surgeries. And parents that post photos online without asking are possibly humiliating their kids. This and more with Valur Grettisson and Pollý for today’s Reykjavík Newscast.

