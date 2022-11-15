From Iceland — Jodie Foster Seen Watching A Movie At Bíó Paradís

Jodie Foster Seen Watching A Movie At Bíó Paradís

Published November 15, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

American actress Jodie Foster is currently staying in Reykjavík, filming the new episodes of ‘True Detective.’

Last night, she was seen at the town’s only arthouse cinema Bíó Paradís. Jodie opted to see a European film ‘Triangle of Happiness,’ reports MBL. Jodie was recognised by some of the visitors of the cinema who didn’t expect to see the world-famous actress watching the same movie.

‘Triangle of Sadness’ directed by Ruben Östlund, has been nominated in numerous categories at the European Film Awards, which will take place in Harpa on December 10. Ruben Östlund is nominated as the best director and screenwriter and the film as the best film at the awards. The actor Zlatko Burić is nominated for the best actor.

