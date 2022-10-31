From Iceland — Mysterious Messages On Billboards At Suðurlandsbraut A Marketing Campaign

Photo by Hilmar Grétarsson

Mysterious messages could be seen on billboards at the intersection of Suðurlandsbraut and Kringlumýrbraut this morning, reports Fréttablaðið.

One of the messages stated that a person has been hacked. This has, however, turned out to be a marketing campaign, Kjarninn reports, who received confirmation of this from the company Billboard.

“Oops! Looks like I hacked you. Critical data has been leaked,” says the billboard, which looks like a computer screen.

This is not the first time that messages like this have appeared on national advertising screens. The first days of the year were marked by the art exhibition Dissolution displayed on the city’s billboards.

Back then you could see electronic abstract works from Hrafnkel Sigurðsson’s studio on national billboards. In 2020, the artist CozYboy presented an unusual message on advertising screens. There you could see unusual messages that attracted the attention of passersby such as: “Nine Lives – Says Who?? Morthen’s dad!!! LOL Gimmi A Break!”