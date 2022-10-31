From Iceland — Spassky Wished To Be Buried Next To Fischer In Laugardæla Cemetery

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

The Fischer Random Chess World Championship is now taking place in Iceland on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the duel of Bobby Fischer and Boris Spassky in Laugardalshöll, which ended with Fisher’s world title.

The participants of the World Championship visited the cemetery in Laugardælar, the resting place of Bobby Fischer. Boris Spassky, who played against Bobby Fischer fifty years ago, has requested to rest in the be buried next to Fischer, reports Vísir.

After the visit to Laugardæla Cemetery, the participants visited the Fischer’s mansion in Selfoss, which includes a museum.

“There are various souvenirs, there are signed chessboards and one thing or another from the history of this duel, which is now 50 years old. So of course we think it is very significant that Fischer rests in the cemetery in Laugardælar, we just need Spassky here next to him,” says Ólafur Bjarnason, chairman of the board of Fischer’s residence in Selfoss.

Speaking of Spassky, Guðmundur Þórarinsson, the former chairman of the Chess Federation revealed about a remarkable thing in the cemetery, a conversation between him and Spassky when he visited Fischer’s grave.

“He said very thoughtfully that this is where he wants to be buried. Then both competitors in this most famous chess duel in the world would be buried here,” says Guðmundur.