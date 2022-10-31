From Iceland — Cats Getting Trapped In Mink Traps All Over Iceland

Photo by Helgi Halldórsson/Wikimedia Commons

A housecat who went missing was recently found dead in a mink trap placed in the small boats harbour in Reykjavík, RÚV reports. Amazingly, such traps are perfectly legal within city limits.

There are in fact numerous mink traps, not only around Reykjavík harbour, but all over the country. While they are legal, as minks are considered pests who pose a threat to domesticated animals, it is the trap owners’ responsibility to monitor these traps closely.

Guðný Tómasdóttir, the director of the animal welfare group Villikettir, points out that cats can get anywhere that minks can, which increases the risk of cats ending up in such traps. The legality of such traps also rests upon each one being approved by the Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST), and there is a strong possibility that the traps laid around the harbour have not received this approval.

Diðrik Stefánsson, who lives in the area, said that he has personally removed traps that he has found in the neighbourhood, as a high proportion of cats have disappeared in his area, and the traps pose a danger to cats and children alike. Guðný confirmed that her organisation has taken in cats who have been badly injured by these traps.

For now, MAST is investigating the traps around Reykjavík harbour.