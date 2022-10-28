From Iceland — The Volcano: A Memoir – Part Four


The Volcano: A Memoir – Part Four

Published October 28, 2022

Art Bicnick

This episode was filmed in February and June 2022.

On the 19th of March 2021 a new eruption started in the southwest corner of Iceland, on the Reykjanes peninsula. Although there were signs and signals that this volcanic activity could be anticipated, nobody truly expected what happened next: something that changed the landscape and the culture of Iceland forever.

Join Valur Grettisson and Josie Anne Gaitens of The Reykjavík Grapevine as they review the life–and eventual death–of the Geldingadalir volcano.

In the fourth episode of this series on the Geldingadalir volcano, we go over the last days of the volcano on Geldingadalir and then visit the old crater.

If you love learning about Icelandic news and culture, consider supporting Reykjavík Grapevine by becoming a Youtube Member. Our Members help us create content such as this video, and also get access to great perks as a reward for their patronage. WINE+ members get access to all of our non-news videos ahead of general release, including receiving each new episode of Supernatural Iceland a month ahead of the rest! Find out more here.

The volcano newscast is sponsored by Lava Centre. Examine the various volcanoes and eruptions, geographic faults and glacial floods that make Iceland a showcase of volcanism. Featuring new material about the Geldingadalir eruption!

