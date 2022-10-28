From Iceland — Pile Of Junked Cars Catch Fire In Akranes

Photo by Art Bicnick

At about half past two in the afternoon yesterday, pretty much anyone outside near Akranes or even in the greater capital area noticed a large plume of black smoke rising just went of Akrafjall.

Upon further inspection, it came to light that a collection of junked cars near the mountain had caught fire. The cause of the blaze is not fully known, but Terra–the company which is responsible for the cars–specifically breaks down junked cars, removing batteries, oil, fuel and other parts in the process.

Nearby residents were advised to keep their windows closed as firefighters fought the blaze. After some hours, the fire was at last extinguished.

Jens Heiðar Ragnarsson, the chief of the fire department for Akranes and Hvalfjarðarsveit, spoke with Vísir about the bright side to all this.

“These cars were ready for shipment out of the country,” he told reporters. “All the tires, petrol, oil and batteries had been removed from the cars. They were as environmentally friendly as they could be.”