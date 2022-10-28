From Iceland — RVK Newscast 221: Covid-19 and Climate Emergency Controversy

Photo by Art Bicnick

It’s sunny, and we’re back with a new RVK Newscast! Today, Reykjavík Grapevine Editor-In-Chief Valur Grettisson, and Chief Morale Officer Pollý are in downtown Reykjavík to bring you all the latest Icelandic news. Read on for more info and links!

A new report has been issued reviewing how the Icelandic government and associated agencies handled the Covid-19 pandemic. It reveals that 213 people died during 2020, 2021 and 2022 after contracting the disease. Read more here.

The Independence Party seems to be suffering from internal conflicts in the run up to their party conference, after the leader Bjarni Benediktsson was openly criticised in the media by other party members. The main comments have come from Environmental Minister, Guðlaugur þór þórðarson, who many consider to be a potential opponent to Bjarni’s leadership.

An MP, Jóhann Páll Jóhannsson, has requested written evidence from the Prime Minister about her interactions with singer Björk and activist Greta Thunberg about declaring a state of climate emergency. Björk has twice publicly criticised Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir, most significantly in an interview with The Guardian, for turning back on an agreement regarding declaring a climate emergency.

