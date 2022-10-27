From Iceland — Another 4.0 Earthquake Shakes Grímsey

Photo by Art Bicnick

Early on the morning of October 27th, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake occurred about 30 km east-southeast of Grímsey, an island off the north coast of Iceland, reports RÚV. According to the Icelandic Met Office, the earthquake was felt in Akureyri and dozens of aftershocks followed it.

It’s only one week until Iceland Airwaves returns to Reykjavík! Get prepared by pre-ordering our Airwaves Goodie Bag ! It contains everything you need to survive the festival, and it can be delivered straight to your hotel! Haven’t booked your tickets yet? Grab them here before it’s too late!

This morning, an earthquake swarm was also felt at Herðubreið, with the strongest one measuring up 3.0. Since October 22, 3,600 earthquakes occurred in the area (the most powerful of that day measured 4.1).

The Grímsey earthquake began on September 8 with an even stronger earthquake of magnitude 4.9. Thousands of aftershocks followed. However, it has slowed down further north since the peak, and there have been few major earthquakes until last night.

Bjarki Kaldalóns Friis, an earthquake expert at the Icelandic Met Office, says that last night’s earthquake did not represent any fundamental change in the tremors that had occurred in these areas. Although the seismic activity at Grímsey has decreased, it is not yet over.