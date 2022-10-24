From Iceland — 4.0 Earthquake Near Herðubreið

Photo by Timothee Lambrecq

An underwater earthquake series has been going on north of Herðubreið since last night, reports Fréttablaðið.

There have been three earthquakes with a magnitude above three, the largest being a magnitude 4 earthquake. According to the Southern Volcanoes and Natural Hazards Group, this is the strongest earthquake recorded at Herðubreið since the beginning of measurements.

According to the Icelandic Met Office, over 100 earthquakes have been recorded.

“The earthquakes are within the area of ​​influence of the Askju system, but it has been stable on land at Askjuvatn for more than a year,” says the group’s Facebook post.

There hasn’t been an eruption in the Askja system for 61 years, but the group says the current eruption may be a sign of increased activity within the system.