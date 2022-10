From Iceland — 4.0 Earthquake Near Herðubreið

Photo by Timothee Lambrecq

An underwater earthquake series has been going on north of Herðubreið since last night, reports Fréttablaðið.

We have opened the Christmas Vault: get your gifts here! Icelandic Yule Lads, the Christmas cat, Icelandic Christmas candy and more. As always, join our High Five club to support our journalism, get discounts in our shop and get the latest issue sent straight to your email.

There have been three earthquakes with a magnitude above three, the largest being a magnitude 4 earthquake. According to the Southern Volcanoes and Natural Hazards Group, this is the strongest earthquake recorded at Herðubreið since the beginning of measurements.

According to the Icelandic Met Office, over 100 earthquakes have been recorded.

“The earthquakes are within the area of ​​influence of the Askju system, but it has been stable on land at Askjuvatn for more than a year,” says the group’s Facebook post.

There hasn’t been an eruption in the Askja system for 61 years, but the group says the current eruption may be a sign of increased activity within the system.