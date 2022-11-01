From Iceland — Over 7 Million Overnight Stays Registered In Iceland

Photo by Timothee Lambrecq

Registered overnight stays in the first nine months of the year equalled 7,144,438. This is the first time that the number exceeds seven million, reports Vísir.

The supply of accommodation has never been higher than last September, or 11,677 rooms, but even more are needed, according to the executive director of the Tourism Association.

“Although this development has taken place in recent years, we see that the need is greater. There is a need for at least one medium-sized or large hotel in the East, two in the North and one each in the north and south of the Westfjords,” says Jóhannes Þór Skúlasyn.

Jóhannes says that even if fewer tourists come to Iceland than before the epidemic, they stay longer. Americans and tour groups from Germany, for example, stayed longer than before, and the trend is clearly seen in the figures from car rentals, where the cars are rented for a longer period.

“It is possible that the length of stay will be shortened. The economic situation in Europe, for example, could have an effect there. Energy prices and high inflation affect people’s purchasing opportunities, and OECD figures show that things seem to be going down rather than the other way around,” says Jóhannes.

On the other hand, there is some evidence that well-off Americans are coming to Iceland. It is a group that is not affected as much by the war and the energy crisis in Europe.