From Iceland — ‘Leynilögga’ Nominated For Best Comedy At The European Film Awards

Photo by Movie still from ‘Leynilögga’

‘Leynilögga’, directed by Hannes Halldórsson, got nominated for the Best Comedy Award at the European Film Awards, reports RÚV.

‘Leynilögga’ is the first feature of Hannes Halldórsson, a film director and a former professional football player. The film has received the Best First Feature Award at Lubeck Film Festival.

“A tough super-cop, in denial about his sexuality, falls in love with his new partner while investigating a string of bank robberies where nothing seems to have been stolen,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The other two films nominated for Best Comedy Award are Spainish ‘El buen patrón’ and French ‘La fracture’

‘Leynilögga’ became the third Icelandic movie to be nominated for the European Film Awards. The two other films are ‘Beautiful Beings’ directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson and ‘Godland’ by Hlynur Pálmason.

The winners will be announced at the European Film Awards ceremony in Reykjavík on December 10.