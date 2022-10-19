From Iceland — Investigations Conclude In Largest Cocaine Case In Icelandic History

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Police have concluded their investigations in what has turned out to be the largest cocaine case in Icelandic history, RÚV reports.

Anna Barbara Andradóttir, prosecutor at the District Attorney’s office, confirmed for reporters that the matter was now in their hands, with police having concluded their investigations into what would have netted billions for the would-be importers.

Four suspects in the case have been in police custody since mid-August, accused of having attempted to import one hundred kilos of cocaine into Iceland.

The purity of the cocaine is unknown, but it traveled from Brazil hidden within wooden furniture. The shipment was stopped in the Netherlands and searched, following a tip from the Icelandic police, and the cocaine bricks were found.

This marks the largest cocaine bust in Icelandic history, shattering the record of three men in 2020 who attempt to smuggle 16 kilos of cocaine into the country.