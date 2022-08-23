From Iceland — European Film Awards Selects ‘Beautiful Beings’ And ‘Godland’

Photo by Beautiful Beings / Join Motion Pictures, Sturla Brandth Groevlen

Two Icelandic films got selected for the European Film Awards 2022—‘Beautiful Beings’ directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson and ‘Godland’ by Hlynur Pálmason.

To celebrate reaching 200 RVK Newscast episodes on Youtube, as well as the new eruption at Meradalir, we’re having a volcano themed giveaway! Follow our Instagram page for more info. And if you order any of our themed boxes before 25th, we’re adding a complimentary piece of lava from the new eruption to every order!

The European Films Award is an annual award that recognises excellence in cinematic achievements in Europe. The Awards have been hosted annually since 1988. In 2022, the European Films Awards will be held in Reykjavík, on December 10.

This year, 30 films have been selected for the European Film Awards.

‘Beautiful Beings’ premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) last February. It has won the Europa Cinemas Label prize in the Panorama section. It is still screening in cinemas in Iceland.

‘Beautiful Beings’, Guðmundur’s second feature film, a coming-of-age drama that explores the complicated relationships of a group of Icelandic teenagers. Read our interview with the film director Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson here.

‘Godland’ by Hlynur Pálmason’s had its world premiere in Cannes in May, in the Un Certain Regard category. It has not yet premiered in Iceland.

‘Godland’ tells the story of a Danish priest who travels to Iceland to build a church.

The European Film Academy now has to vote for the pre-selected films, with the nominations to be made public on November 8. The winners will be announced at the European Film Awards ceremony in Reykjavík on December 20.