From Iceland — Neglected Horses Put Down, Others Returned To Owner

Photo by Art Bicnick

13 horses had to be put down yesterday due to extreme neglect, RÚV reports, but other horses under the same owner were returned to them.

Neighbours in the West Iceland region of Borgarfjörður had complained to police that a horse owner was treating their horses poorly. Police in turn referred the matter to the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST), who in turn seized all the horses.

In a statement from MAST, thirteen of the horses were badly undernourished, some with their fur falling out. 12 of these horses were taken to a slaughterhouse the same day, with one horse put down on the spot.

Amazingly, MAST also says in their announcement that “other horses turned out to be in acceptable condition and were returned to their owner.” Ten horses of these horses are, however, still considered to be in sensitive condition and are under special care.

The matter will remain under investigation for the time being.