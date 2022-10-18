From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Justice Minister Accused Of Fearmongering

The Icelandic Roundup: Justice Minister Accused Of Fearmongering

Published October 18, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

It’s a bumper news week on The Icelandic Roundup: Jón Gunnarsson, the Minister of Justice, has been criticised for spreading misinformation, No Borders activists have encouraged artists to boycott Iceland Airwaves festival, violent crime committed by children is on the increase, and two Icelanders have been rescued after spending three nights in their jeep after they were caught in a storm.

Please take the time to rate and review the Icelandic Roundup on your podcast app! We really appreciate it, and it helps other people find the show.

Before travelling in Iceland please always check road and weather conditions to ensure a safe journey.

Weather: vedur.is
Roads: road.is

You can listen to The Icelandic Roundup via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Buzzsprout.

Thank you to The Lava Centre for sponsoring this episode of The Icelandic Roundup.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Last chance! Win two tickets to Iceland Airwaves & more!

Last chance! Win two tickets to Iceland Airwaves & more!

by

News
Danish Brand Denies Theft Accusations

Danish Brand Denies Theft Accusations

by

News
Foreign Committee Vice Chair Intends To Explore Options In Gylfi Þór Case

Foreign Committee Vice Chair Intends To Explore Options In Gylfi Þór Case

by

News
Mengi Receives The Honorary Award From The Council Of Nordic Composers

Mengi Receives The Honorary Award From The Council Of Nordic Composers

by

News
Icelanders Stuck In The Car For Two Days Due To Bad Weather

Icelanders Stuck In The Car For Two Days Due To Bad Weather

by

News
Steinunn Eldflaug Offers Sizeable Reward For Stolen Equipment

Steinunn Eldflaug Offers Sizeable Reward For Stolen Equipment

by

Show Me More!