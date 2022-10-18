From Iceland — The Icelandic Roundup: Justice Minister Accused Of Fearmongering

It’s a bumper news week on The Icelandic Roundup: Jón Gunnarsson, the Minister of Justice, has been criticised for spreading misinformation, No Borders activists have encouraged artists to boycott Iceland Airwaves festival, violent crime committed by children is on the increase, and two Icelanders have been rescued after spending three nights in their jeep after they were caught in a storm.

Please take the time to rate and review the Icelandic Roundup on your podcast app! We really appreciate it, and it helps other people find the show.

Before travelling in Iceland please always check road and weather conditions to ensure a safe journey.

Weather: vedur.is

Roads: road.is

You can listen to The Icelandic Roundup via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Buzzsprout.

Thank you to The Lava Centre for sponsoring this episode of The Icelandic Roundup.