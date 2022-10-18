From Iceland — Foreign Committee Vice Chair Intends To Explore Options In Gylfi Þór Case

Foreign Committee Vice Chair Intends To Explore Options In Gylfi Þór Case

Published October 18, 2022

Andie Sophia Fontaine
Words by
@andiefontaine23
Photo by
Soccer.ru/Wikimedia Commons

Njáll Trausti Friðbertsson, the vice chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, intends to discuss the case of Gylfi Þór Sigurðsson within the committee, he revealed on an episode of radio show Bítið this morning.

Gylfi was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor. While no formal charges have yet been filed against him, he has been on a travel ban ever since then, and his family are trying to move his legal address from the UK to Iceland. They contend that Gylfi’s human rights are being violated.

On Bítið, Njáll also bemoaned the length of time that Gylfi has been under a travel ban. He added that although the Icelandic government cannot exactly interfere with the British justice system, he wants to explore what options are available.

“I will definitely take up this matter with the committee, see what the situation is, and what is possible to do,” he said. “But I suspect that we’re there with one of our closest allied nations, who are with their own system. We won’t get into that. But I will definitely try to get better information about the case in committee and maybe discuss this there. To get better information on how to handle this case.”

Having said that, Njáll added that the same rules apply to everyone, whether they are famous or not.

