From Iceland — Mengi Receives The Honorary Award From The Council Of Nordic Composers

Photo by Art Bicnick

The concert venue Mengi received the Honorary Award from the Council of Nordic Composers. The award was delivered to Reykjavík City Hall this week.

Þórunn Gréta Sigurðardóttir, composer and chairperson of the Icelandic Composers Society, presented the award to musicians Ólöf Arnalds, co-founder, and Skúli Sverrisson, artistic director of Mengi.

In her speech, Þórunn Gréta highlighted the success of Mengi’s non-profit activities, which will soon be ten years old. Since 2013, the place has hosted more than 2000 music events where most of the income has gone directly to the artists. She also pointed out that many new ideas and compositions were born in Mengi and have subsequently received great recognition both at home and abroad in the international arena. This has given the artists even more opportunities to profit from their art.

Among the artists who have played in Mengi over the years are Gyða Valtýsdóttir, Magnús Jóhann, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tumi Árnason, Ólafur Arnalds and Una Sveinbjarnardóttir.

Starting with Friday, October 21th, Mengi will host a three-night concert festival with the piano genius Davíð Þór Jonson. Learn more here.