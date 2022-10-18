From Iceland — Mengi Receives The Honorary Award From The Council Of Nordic Composers

Mengi Receives The Honorary Award From The Council Of Nordic Composers

Published October 18, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The concert venue Mengi received the Honorary Award from the Council of Nordic Composers. The award was delivered to Reykjavík City Hall this week.

Get the new Reykjavík Grapevine issue with Björk on the cover! We got the privilege of interviewing Björk on her new album, and you can get her incredible new record with your issue here or get it in a double issue bundle along with the September issue. You can also join our High Five club to support our journalism and get the Björk web issue sent to your inbox.

Þórunn Gréta Sigurðardóttir, composer and chairperson of the Icelandic Composers Society, presented the award to musicians Ólöf Arnalds, co-founder, and Skúli Sverrisson, artistic director of Mengi.

In her speech, Þórunn Gréta highlighted the success of Mengi’s non-profit activities, which will soon be ten years old. Since 2013, the place has hosted more than 2000 music events where most of the income has gone directly to the artists. She also pointed out that many new ideas and compositions were born in Mengi and have subsequently received great recognition both at home and abroad in the international arena. This has given the artists even more opportunities to profit from their art.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mengi (@mengi_iceland)

Among the artists who have played in Mengi over the years are Gyða Valtýsdóttir, Magnús Jóhann, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tumi Árnason, Ólafur Arnalds and Una Sveinbjarnardóttir.

Starting with Friday, October 21th, Mengi will host a three-night concert festival with the piano genius Davíð Þór Jonson. Learn more here.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Last chance! Win two tickets to Iceland Airwaves & more!

Last chance! Win two tickets to Iceland Airwaves & more!

by

News
Danish Brand Denies Theft Accusations

Danish Brand Denies Theft Accusations

by

News
Foreign Committee Vice Chair Intends To Explore Options In Gylfi Þór Case

Foreign Committee Vice Chair Intends To Explore Options In Gylfi Þór Case

by

News
The Icelandic Roundup: Justice Minister Accused Of Fearmongering

The Icelandic Roundup: Justice Minister Accused Of Fearmongering

by

News
Icelanders Stuck In The Car For Two Days Due To Bad Weather

Icelanders Stuck In The Car For Two Days Due To Bad Weather

by

News
Steinunn Eldflaug Offers Sizeable Reward For Stolen Equipment

Steinunn Eldflaug Offers Sizeable Reward For Stolen Equipment

by

Show Me More!