From Iceland — Taxi Stuck In A Town Pond

Taxi Stuck In A Town Pond

Published October 13, 2022

Vísir/Helena

Work is underway to lift up a taxi that plunged into Reykjavík’s pond at Fríkirkjuveg this morning, reports Vísir

Roads in the capital area have been icy this morning, but it is not clear what caused the car to end up in the pond. 

By nine o’clock, two trucks had arrived, including one with a crane, apparently to try to lift the car from the pond.

The police or the fire department have not been contacted due to the accident this morning.

According to Vísir, a few other road accidents took place last night. A man was taken to the hospital after an accident on an electric scooter on Grafarvogur. There had also been a collision between a cyclist and an individual riding an electric scooter in Garðabær. Poor weather conditions, in particular, Icy roads are believed to partly influence these accidents.

