From Iceland — Subsidence Continues At Grímsvötn

Photo by Vísir / Tax

The ice sheet over Grímsvatn continues to sink and has now dropped by seven meters in the last few days, reports Vísir. However, there are no indications of increased geothermal activity in Gígjukvísl.

Bjarki Kaldalóns Friis, a natural hazard expert at the Icelandic Met Office, says that the gauges in the rivers do not indicate that the flow in Gígjukvísl has increased, but there is still heavy rain in the area which makes the measurements difficult.

“There really isn’t much to report now, but the subsidence has continued,” says Bjarki.

The Icelandic Met Office reported on Monday that a small runoff had started from Grímsvatn and that the maximum flow in Gígjukvísl was predicted to be on Wednesday.

It was noted that there was a low water level in Grímsvatn and therefore a small flow was expected, around five hundred cubic meters per second, or almost one fifth of the last flow in December last year.

It is believed that if the waters are completely drained, the ice sheet can sink by ten to fifteen meters in total.

The Icelandic Met Office predicts showers today in the western part of the country, but it will be dry and bright in the North-East and East. Temperature in many places will reach three to seven degrees.

It is also recommended to consider using winter tires when driving in some parts of the country.