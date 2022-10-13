From Iceland — New Ski Lifts To Open At Bláfjöll Ski Resort

Photo by Art Bicnick

Two ski lifts are under construction at Bláfjöll ski resort, reports RÚV. At least one of them will be ready by the start of the ski season.

“It’s 450 meters long, and takes just over a minute to reach the top. The lift can make quite a few trips in one hour because it can carry 2,400 people at a time,” says Einar Bjarnason, manager of the ski resort.

Among other renovations that are underway at Bláfjöll is Gosinn, a futuristic building that looks like a spaceship. Skiers and snowboarders will be able to board the lift directly from the building.

The Bláfjöll ski resort is a popular winter destination for residents of the capital area, located about 25 minutes from Reykjavík. The beginning of the season depends on the weather, but it is generally open from the end of December to the beginning of January.