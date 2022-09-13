From Iceland — The Tallest Tree In Iceland Since The Ice Age

Photo by Icelandic Forest Service

Yesterday, we reported on the news that the Forestry Association of Iceland has nominated the tallest tree in the country for the honorary title “Tree of the Year.”

The official ceremony took place in the forest of Kirkjubæjarklaustur yesterday afternoon. Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir attended the ceremony.

Björn Traustason, director of geographic information at the Icelandic Forest Service, guided Katrín in the triangulation of the tree. The measurements confirmed that the 73-year-old Sitka spruce is 30.15 meters high. It is believed to be the tallest tree known in Iceland since the Ice Age.

In her speech, Katrín Jakobsdóttir spoke about the importance of forests and forestry. She mentioned the newly approved national plan for land reclamation and highlighted the importance of the plan for Icelandic goals in climate matters. In addition, she has fond memories of this place from when she showed her future husband the forest early in their relationship.

About eighty people attended the ceremony. These included locals, representatives of the owners of the forest, the Icelandic Forest Service, and the Icelandic Forestry Association. In addition to the Prime Minister, speeches were made by Jónatan Garðarsson, chairman of the Icelandic Forestry Association, Þröstur Eysteinsson, director of the Icelandic Forest Service, and Hafberg Þórisson, director of Lambhagi, that sponsored the event.