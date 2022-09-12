From Iceland — The Tallest Tree In Iceland Becomes The "Tree Of The Year"

The Forestry Association of Iceland has nominated the tallest tree in the country for the honorary title “Tree of the Year,” reports Vísir.
It is about a 30-meter high Sitka spruce located in Skógarlund by Systrafoss in Kirkjubæjarklaustur.
According to an announcement by the Forestry Association of Iceland, Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir will be present in the forest in Kirkjubæjarklaustur when the tree is officially named on today.
The tree is believed to be planted by locals of Kirkjubæjarklaustur in 1949. “The big question is: Has the tallest tree in the country reached a height of thirty meters?,” says the statement.
The results of the measurements will be announced at the ceremony on Monday starting at 16:00. “Then the truth will be revealed,” says the announcement.
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!