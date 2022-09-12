From Iceland — An Injured Hiker Picked Up On Esja

Photo by Joana Fontinha

The help of the fire brigade in the capital area was requested for an injured hiker on Esja at eight o’clock last night, reports Vísir.

The hiker is believed to have broken his ankle.

According to Jónas Ingi, assistant warden at the Fire Department in the capital area, it went well to get the hiker down from the mountain and rescuers from the Kili á Kjalarnes rescue team assisted in the rescue. Two four-wheelers were used for it.

The hiker’s condition is not known at the moment, but it is suspected that he broke his ankle during his hike.

