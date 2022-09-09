From Iceland — A Total Of 50 Weather Warnings This Summer

A Total Of 50 Weather Warnings This Summer

Published September 9, 2022

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The weather office has never issued as many weather warnings as this summer since the new warning system was put into use in 2018, reports RÚV.

Best of Reykjavík 2022 Autumn edition is out! To celebrate we are adding a copy to all discount boxes ordered until September 12th! As always, join our High Five club to support our journalism, get discounts in our shop/tours and the latest issue sent straight to your email.

In total, there were fifty weather warnings: 32 due to wind speed, 15 due to heavy rain, and 3 due to snowfall.

The month of July was unusually busy with a total of 27 weather warnings. The biggest number of warnings were issued for South Iceland, but the fewest for Breiðafjörður. Low atmospheric pressure warnings were fairly evenly distributed across the country.

“The weather was a bit calmer in August, but then 18 warnings were issued, the majority of which, or 10, were due to rain. No warnings were issued for the capital area this summer, but otherwise, they were fairly evenly distributed between forecast areas,” says the Met Office’s website.

Now the time for the autumn lows is coming up, despite the pleasant summer in September, and the weather office encourages citizens to start thinking about garden furniture, trampolines, and other things that can be used in the autumn lows.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
RVK Newscast 212: The Icelandic / Danish Candy War

RVK Newscast 212: The Icelandic / Danish Candy War

by

News
243,000 Tourists Came To Iceland In August

243,000 Tourists Came To Iceland In August

by

News
Iceland (The Country) In Court Against Iceland (The Store) Again

Iceland (The Country) In Court Against Iceland (The Store) Again

by

News
Art And Concert Venue Closes Due To Noise Complaints

Art And Concert Venue Closes Due To Noise Complaints

by

News
Business Leaders Want Government To Make It Easier For Non-EEA Citizens To Immigrate

Business Leaders Want Government To Make It Easier For Non-EEA Citizens To Immigrate

by

News
MATEY Seafood Festival Starts In Westman Islands

MATEY Seafood Festival Starts In Westman Islands

by

Show Me More!