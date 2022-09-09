From Iceland — A Total Of 50 Weather Warnings This Summer

Photo by Art Bicnick

The weather office has never issued as many weather warnings as this summer since the new warning system was put into use in 2018, reports RÚV.

In total, there were fifty weather warnings: 32 due to wind speed, 15 due to heavy rain, and 3 due to snowfall.

The month of July was unusually busy with a total of 27 weather warnings. The biggest number of warnings were issued for South Iceland, but the fewest for Breiðafjörður. Low atmospheric pressure warnings were fairly evenly distributed across the country.

“The weather was a bit calmer in August, but then 18 warnings were issued, the majority of which, or 10, were due to rain. No warnings were issued for the capital area this summer, but otherwise, they were fairly evenly distributed between forecast areas,” says the Met Office’s website.

Now the time for the autumn lows is coming up, despite the pleasant summer in September, and the weather office encourages citizens to start thinking about garden furniture, trampolines, and other things that can be used in the autumn lows.