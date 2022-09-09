From Iceland — RVK Newscast 212: The Icelandic / Danish Candy War

Photo by Art Bicnick

In this episode of RVK Newscast, editor-in-chief Valur Grettisson, and his trusty chief morale officer Pollý are at Bessastaðir–home of the Icelandic president–to talk about earthquakes, volcanoes, and candy!

Representatives of Danish candy manufacturers, Bülow, claimed that the Danes invented a popular way of coating liquorice with chocolate, despite the tradition being practiced for years in Iceland before it was found in Denmark. The claim on the company’s website sparked outrage on Twitter, with even the President of Iceland weighing in. As a result, Lakrids by Bülow has now made it clear that the classic combination of liquorice and chocolate is truly an Icelandic tradition. Read more here, and find special ICELANDIC chocolate coated liquorice in our shop.

An earthquake of a magnitude of 4.9 was measured around four o’clock in the morning about twelve kilometres east-northeast of Grímsey. Earthquakes are common in the Grímsey area, but no eruption is expected in this area. Read more here.

Scientists believe it could take two to ten years for the lava from the recent Meridalir volcano to solidify fully. While it is thickest around the crater, it is still hot up to thirty meters below. Read more here.

This summer has broken several records as one of the coldest, rainiest and windiest to date. Multiple weather warnings were issued by the Icelandic Met office over the summer months.

Best of Reykjavík 2022 Autumn/Fall edition is out! To celebrate that we will add a copy to all discount boxes ordered until September 12th! Find it in our shop here, and check out our discount boxes here.

The newscast is made possible with the help of our friends at Einstök Beer.