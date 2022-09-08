From Iceland — 4.9 Earthquake Struck The North Last Night

Art Bicnick

An earthquake of a magnitude of 4.9 was measured around four o’clock in the morning about twelve kilometers east-northeast of Grímsey, reports Vísir.

According to the statement of the Icelandic Met Office, the eathquake was felt in the North.

Aftershocks of magnitude 3 and 4 followed.

Earthquakes are common in the Grímsey area. The last one began around two o’clock in the morning yesterday. In total, over two hundred earthquakes have occurred since then.

On the University of Iceland’s science website, geophysicist Bryndís Brandsdóttir reports that the reason for the high level of seismic activity near Grímsey can be attributed to its proximity to the Tjörnes fault zone, which is one of the two fault zones in Iceland.

