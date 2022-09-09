From Iceland — 243,000 Tourists Came To Iceland In August

Photo by Wikimedia Сommons

About 243,000 foreign tourists passed through Keflavík Airport last month, reports RÚV.

This is about the same as in August 2019, before the pandemic. Compared to August last year, the number of tourists increased by 60%.

Americans comprise the largest group of foreign tourists—73,000 people or 30% of the total number. The next biggest group are the Germans; about 24,000 German tourists came to Iceland last month.

In total, about 1.1 million foreign passengers have arrived in Iceland since the beginning of the year. At the same time last year, this figure was 336,000.

However, these numbers have not yet reached the pre-pandemic levels. In 2018, which was a record year, 1.6 million tourists came to Iceland in the first eight months of the year.